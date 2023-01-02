- AUD/USD consolidates last week’s gains above 0.6800.
- A quiet session across financial markets, Wall Street is closed.
- Key events ahead: FOMC minutes on Wednesday and NFP on Friday.
The AUD/USD up marginally on Monday after posting on Friday, the highest daily close in almost three weeks above 0.6800. Price action remains limited on a quiet session for FX.
The pair is moving sideways on a small range amid low volume. It is trading at daily highs at 0.6818, slightly below last week’s high of 0.6820. Earlier it bottomed at 0.6792.
Risks look biased to the upside in the short term. The Aussie faces initial resistance at 0.6820 and then at 0.6845. On the flip side, the first support stands at 0.6770. A key dynamic support stands at 0.6705, a short-term uptrend line; a break lower would point to further losses.
From holidays to key data
Wall Street is closed on Monday. Markets will return to normal on Tuesday after two weeks of subdue action.
On Tuesday the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December is due in Australia and in the US. On Wednesday the US will release the ISM Manufacturing and the Federal Reserve the FOMC December meeting minutes. The key report of the week will be on Friday, the US official employment report. Non-farm payrolls are expected to slow down to 200K in December from 263K of November.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6813
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.6645
|Daily SMA100
|0.6642
|Daily SMA200
|0.6863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6821
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6753
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.671
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
