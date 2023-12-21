AUD/USD rises high amid USD weakening post GDP revisions

- The AUD/USD rallied towards the 0.6775 level, marking a 0.70% upward surge.
- The US Q3 GDP growth revised down to 4.9% from 5.2%, indicating slower economic expansion than expected.
- The US 5-year and 10-year treasury rates hit multi-month lows, adding pressure to the US Dollar.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) enjoyed an upward rally against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday's trading session, stimulated by the revision of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers that worked to soften the Greenback. Other medium-tier economic reports, including Jobless Claims and Philly's Federal Reserve (Fed) Manufacturing Survey, added to the upside.
In that sense, the final estimate by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed a 4.9% annual increase in the US real GDP for Q3, which fell short of the projected market expectation of 5.2%. Other data showed that, in December, the Philly Fed Manufacturing sector survey recorded a significant decline, falling to -10.5, while the US Department of Labor's initial Jobless Claims report for the week ending December 16 revealed an increase in claims to 215K, compared to the previous week's 202K. Despite the rise, the figure was lower than the expected 215K.
Zooming out, the US dollar is under downward pressure due to increased speculations of Federal Reserve easing. The intensifying expectations are a response to the fallout from the recent Fed's dovish stance in its last meeting from 2023 last Wednesday, which weakened the US dollar despite its officials' latest attempts for damage control in the last sessions. To add to that, incoming data that favors the dovish stance and the case for sooner rate cuts may pave the way for further upside for the AUD/USD. For Friday, investors will eye November's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures from the US, a metric closely monitored by the Fed to gauge inflation.
In the meantime, US bond yields hit multi-month lows earlier in the session but seem to be recovering. The 2-year rate sits at 4.34%, and the 5 and 10-year yields are both at 3.86%, making the USD lose interest.
AUD/USD levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the pair has a bullish inclination. This is primarily driven by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showcasing a positive slope and maintaining its presence in the positive territory. This is indicative of the underlying strength in buying momentum. Further evidence of this bullish bias is mirrored by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which lays out rising green bars.
Siding with the bullish momentum, the pair steadily cruises above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This not only attests to the grip that buyers have on the market but also reflects their unwavering control on a broader scale.
Support Levels: 0.6730, 0.6700, 0.6680.
Resistance Levels: 0.6800, 0.6830, 0.6850.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6777
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.6726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6629
|Daily SMA50
|0.6494
|Daily SMA100
|0.6465
|Daily SMA200
|0.6578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.654
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6761
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
