AUD/USD retreats modestly below 0.6800, holds far from decade lows

- Aussie flat for the day, consolidates rebound from multi-year lows.
- US Dollar relatively quiet on Friday, falls versus CHF, JPY after Trump’s comments.
The AUD/USD pair continues to move sideways on Friday, and also it is about to end the week unchanged after being able to recover from decade lows. Since the Asian session, it is trading hovering around 0.6800, in a small range between 0.6820 and 0.6770
As of writing, it is looking at the daily lows following comments from US President Trump. He said to reporters at the White House that he wasn't ready to do anything yet on a possible deal with China and added that September’s talks in Washington might be canceled. His comments pushed equity prices to the downside and weigh on market sentiment.
Earlier today, data from the US showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose in line with expectations, but the core unexpectedly dropped. Market participants ignored US data as focus appears to be on global growth concerns and trade wars.
The Aussie was nos affected on Friday by “dovish” comments from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe. He repeated that the central bank is prepared to adopt unconventional policy measures if required.
On a weekly basis, AUD/USD is about to end flat which could be seen as positive taking into account it rebounded more than 125 pips after falling on Wednesday to 0.6676, the lowest intraday level in ten years.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6798
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6801
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6918
|Daily SMA50
|0.6942
|Daily SMA100
|0.6989
|Daily SMA200
|0.7075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6822
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6746
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6917
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6763
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.