EUR/USD eases from 1.1850 as ECB’s Lagarde hints at an early departure



The Euro (EUR) remains on its back foot against the US Dollar (USD) this week. The pair’s recovery attempts from the 1.1805 lows were capped below 1.1850, and the common currency eased to the 1.1835 area, amid rumours that European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde plans to leave the bank before the end of her term in October 2027.



A Financial Times report released on Wednesday states that Lagarde is considering stepping down as president of the ECB ahead of the French elections, due in May 2027, to give French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Merz the chance to select her successor.



This news has stirred an otherwise dozy market, with investors on a wait-and-see stance ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting, due later on Wednesday. This report, together with the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and January's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, due on Friday, is likely to set the pair's near-term direction.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD remains vulnerable below the reverse trendline



EUR/USD has found support in the 1.1800 area, but the immediate trend remains bearish, while below the broken trendline, now in the vicinity of 1.1880. Indicators in the 4-hour chart remain moderately negative. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below zero, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 43, beneath the midline, consistent with a soft tone.

Resistance aligns at 1.1855, is holding bulls for now ahead of the 1.1880-1.1890 area where the mentioned trendline and the February 12 nd 13 highs meet the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the late January selloff.

On the downside, immediate support is at Tuesday's low of 1.1805, which closes the path to the February 6 low, at 1.1765.

