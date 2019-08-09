US Pres. Trump: Doing very well and still talking to China, but not going to make deal right now

US President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that the US is doing very well and still talking to China but added that they are not ready to make a deal yet.

"China wants to do something on trade, but I'm not ready to do anything yet," Trump said. "The US is not going to do business with Huawei, but that could change if there is a US-China trade deal."

These comments don't seem to be impacting the market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were still in the negative territory and the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 97.58.