- Aussie among top performers on Friday.
- AUD/USD retreat from near 0.6880 found support at 0.6820.
- AUD/NZD prints one-week highs around 1.1200.
The AUD/USD peaked during the European session at 0.6877, the highest level since August 31 and then pulled back amid a stabilization of the greenback. The retreat found support at 0.6820 and the pair is about to end the week on a positive note with gains.
A broad-based correction of the US dollar, higher commodity and equity prices are helping the aussie confirm weekly gains. The Australian dollar is among the top performers on Friday. Against the kiwi hit one-week highs, with AUD/NZD testing levels above 1.1200.
On a weekly basis, the AUD/USD managed to rebound from under 0.6700 and is it about to end the week with gains. Most important, it is avoiding a weekly close below 0.6770 that would have been the lowest since 2020, opening the doors to fresh lows.
Inflation and employment
Two critical reports are due next week for the AUD/USD pair. In the US, will be August inflation on Tuesday. The figures will have critical implications for market expectations regarding the next Federal Reserve meeting. Powell remained hawkish during the week, although a slowdown in the annual inflation rate could start to alleviate rate hike expectations, not necessarily for the September FOMC meeting.
On Thursday, Australian labor market data will be released. After a disappointment in July, the August report is expected to show an improvement. Market consensus is for a 35K increase in jobs. Another weak number could weigh on the aussie, as market participants would see more likely a 25 basis points rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia, rather than a larger increase.
AUD/USD weekly chart
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0097
|Today Daily Change %
|1.44
|Today daily open
|0.6751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6888
|Daily SMA50
|0.6895
|Daily SMA100
|0.6973
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6774
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6713
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.684
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
