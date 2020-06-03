AUD/USD retreats from multi-month tops, still well bid near 0.6930-35 region

- AUD/USD gained traction for the fifth straight session on Wednesday amid sustained USD selling.
- Mostly in line domestic GDP report remained supportive of the strong bid tone around the aussie.
- Overbought conditions prompted some profit-taking and led to a modest pullback from daily tops.
The AUD/USD pair retreated over 50 pips from five-month tops, albeit has still managed to trade modest daily gains around the 0.6930-40 region.
The US dollar selling bias remained unabated through the early part of Wednesday's trading action and assisted the AUD/USD pair to prolong its recent bullish trajectory. Growing optimism about a global economic recovery helped offset concerns over US-China tensions and rising social unrest in the United States, which, in turn, kept the safe-haven greenback under pressure.
Apart from the prevalent risk-on mood, the perceived riskier aussie was further supported by mostly in line Australian GDP figures. In fact, Australia’s first-quarter GDP came in to show a contraction of 0.3% and the yearly rate stood at 1.4%. The AUD/USD pair climbed to the highest level since early March, albeit stalled the momentum ahead of the key 0.7000 psychological mark.
The pullback lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts. Given the AUD/USD pair's rally over around 500 pips since last Thursday, traders seemed inclined to take some profits off the table. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, which will be followed by the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for May.
The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities. The market focus will then shifts to Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6937
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.6896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6565
|Daily SMA50
|0.6398
|Daily SMA100
|0.6481
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. Services PMIs from both sides of the pond and ADP's jobs report are both eyed.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, UK Services PMI in focus
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI is set to confirm weakness in the sector.
Forex Today: US unrest? Stocks remain restless, extend surge, dollar dives to new lows, top NFP hints eyed
Large protests continue in the US, albeit with a quieter nature. Markets are focusing on stimulus, with stocks extending the gradual gains and the safe-haven dollar further falling. A busy day awaits traders with two Non-Farm Payrolls hints, the BOC decision, and additional data.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.