AUD/USD retreats from multi-month tops, still well bid near 0.6930-35 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained traction for the fifth straight session on Wednesday amid sustained USD selling.
  • Mostly in line domestic GDP report remained supportive of the strong bid tone around the aussie.
  • Overbought conditions prompted some profit-taking and led to a modest pullback from daily tops.

The AUD/USD pair retreated over 50 pips from five-month tops, albeit has still managed to trade modest daily gains around the 0.6930-40 region.

The US dollar selling bias remained unabated through the early part of Wednesday's trading action and assisted the AUD/USD pair to prolong its recent bullish trajectory. Growing optimism about a global economic recovery helped offset concerns over US-China tensions and rising social unrest in the United States, which, in turn, kept the safe-haven greenback under pressure.

Apart from the prevalent risk-on mood, the perceived riskier aussie was further supported by mostly in line Australian GDP figures. In fact, Australia’s first-quarter GDP came in to show a contraction of 0.3% and the yearly rate stood at 1.4%. The AUD/USD pair climbed to the highest level since early March, albeit stalled the momentum ahead of the key 0.7000 psychological mark.

The pullback lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts. Given the AUD/USD pair's rally over around 500 pips since last Thursday, traders seemed inclined to take some profits off the table. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, which will be followed by the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for May.

The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities. The market focus will then shifts to Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6937
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 0.6896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6565
Daily SMA50 0.6398
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6899
Previous Daily Low 0.6774
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6851
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6939
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

