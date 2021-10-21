- The market sentiment is downbeat as riskier assets weaken against the US dollar safe-haven status.
- AUD/USD falls on higher US T-bond yields, showing investors seem convinced that rising inflation will force the Fed to act fast.
- AUD/USD: Will dip towards support at 0.7427 and 0.7338 – Commerzbank.
The AUD/USD slides for the first time on the week, down 0.65%, trading at 0.7467 during the New York session at the time of writing.
The pair retreated from the 200-day moving average at around 0.7545 due to an adverse market sentiment surrounding the financial markets, triggered by the Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande, which dented investors’ market appetite for riskier assets.
Furthermore, the US 10-year Treasury yield advances four basis points, sits at 1.674%, just short of 2021 high, provides additional support to the greenback. The market seems convinced that rising inflation will force the Fed to act faster than expected, despite how vocal have Fed policymakers have been lately.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against six rivals, rises a decent 0.06%, currently, at 93.66, weighing on the AUD/USD.
US Initial Jobless Claims fell more than expected, showing an improvement in the labor market
On the macroeconomic front, the Australian economic docket was absent.
On the US front, the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on October 16 fell to 290,000, better than the 300,000 estimated by analysts, showing that the labor market is resilient, as it is starting to accelerate the pace moderately. Moreover, the 4-week moving average decreased by 122,000, to sit at 2,481,000 in the week ending on October 9.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: To dip towards support at 0.7427 and 0.7338 – Commerzbank
According to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC, an analyst at Commerzbank said: “AUD/USD’s rally has reached the 55-week ma at 0.7516, above here lies the 200-day ma 0.7565. We would expect to see some profit taking in this vicinity (…) Very near term, we would allow for a small retracement.”
Further added, “Dips should find interim support at 0.7427 the 4th August high and 0.7338 (20-day ma), and this guards the 29th September low at 0.7171.”
AUD/USD KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7464
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|0.7516
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7326
|Daily SMA50
|0.7314
|Daily SMA100
|0.7405
|Daily SMA200
|0.7566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7524
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7464
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7291
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7501
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7479
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7419
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
