- Rising US bond yields helped limit the USD downtick and capped gains.
- Bullish trades seemed reluctant amid persistent US-China trade concerns.
- The focus shifts to Wednesday’s important release of the FOMC minutes.
The AUD/USD pair edged up during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit continued with its struggle to capitalize on the uptick and move back above the 0.6800 round figure mark.
The pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so, with a combination of diverging forces failing to provide any meaningful impetus and leading to a subdued trading action on Wednesday.
Traders look to subdued USD demand/US-China trade
The US Dollar held on the defensive as investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's important release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
However, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields - supported by the prevalent risk-on mood - helped limit the USD downside and turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on any meaningful up-move amid persistent US-China trade concerns.
In the latest US-China trade-related development, the US President Donald Trump said that he is still not ready to make a trade deal with China and held investors from placing any aggressive bets around the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's key focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes, which will be closely scrutinized for clues over the Fed's intention to cut interest rates further in September and might play a key role in determining the pair's near-term direction.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6778
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6815
|Daily SMA50
|0.6909
|Daily SMA100
|0.6963
|Daily SMA200
|0.7056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6754
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150, losing some ground. UK PM Johnson will meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin after the latter called for finding practical solutions on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold wobbles near $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC minutes
Although fewer catalysts suggest receding trade/political tension, not to forget firm bearish bets for the Fed, Gold prices fail to extend the latest recovery as investors remain cautious ahead of the key events. Fed officials have been upbeat off late.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.