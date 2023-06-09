AUD/USD remains on the defensive on weaker Chinese inflation data, holds above 0.6700

- AUD/USD pulls back from a four-week high touched on Friday, though lacks follow-through.
- Weaker than anticipated Chinese inflation figures for May exert some pressure on the Asusie.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate hike pause continue to weigh on the USD and might lend support.
The AUD/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Friday and remains on the defensive following the release of the latest Chinese inflation figures. The pair is currently placed just above the 0.6700 round-figure mark and remains well within the striking distance of a four-week high touched the previous day.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the headline CPI fell more than expected, by 0.2% in May, and the yearly rate also fell short of consensus estimates, coming in at 0.3% during the reported month. Adding to this, the Producer Price Index (PPI) contracted further and fell by a 4.6% YoY rate in May as compared to the 3.6% decline reported in the previous month. The data adds to worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and undermines the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick exerts some pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The upside for the USD, meanwhile, seems limited in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause rate hikes next week. The bets were reaffirmed by Thursday's disappointing release of the US Initial Jobless Claims data, which rose more than anticipated, to a 20-month high last week. The markets, however, are still pricing in the possibility of another 25 bps Fed rate hike in July. This, in turn, holds back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets and contributes to a mildly offered tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair against the backdrop of worries about a global economic slowdown.
It is worth recalling that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasts that the global economy is set for a weak recovery over the coming years as persistent core inflation and tighter monetary policy weigh on demand. OECD now expects the global economy to expand by 2.7% this year - the lowest annual rate of growth since the 2008-2009 financial crisis excluding the pandemic-hit year of 2020. This, in turn, keeps a lid on the optimism in the markets and should cap any meaningful upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to register strong gains for the second successive week as the focus shifts to the US CPI and the FOMC meeting next week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6608
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6743
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
