AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6450, investors await Australian CPI data

The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive near 0.6420 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) media blackout went into effect at midnight Friday. Nonetheless, the US central bank has delivered hawkish messages in recent weeks and markets expect the first cut in September. On Friday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that inflation progress had “stalled and the Fed’s current restrictive policy is appropriate. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic , one of the most hawkish members of the FOMC, stated that the US central bank wouldn’t cut rates until the end of the year. The chance of a June cut has fallen below 20% and the odds of a July cut have dropped below 50%. A September cut is not fully priced in, with the probability falling below 90%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The hawkish stance from Fed officials in recent weeks provides some support to the US Dollar (USD) and creates a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. Investors will take more cues from the US inflation data this week. The final reading of the US March Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) will be due on Friday. Headline PCE inflation is estimated to rise to 2.6% YoY, while the core is expected to fall a tick to 2.7% YoY. On the Aussie front, inflation is still above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) target but continues to moderate in line with the RBA’s latest forecasts. The continuously tight labor market could prompt those calling for an RBA rate reduction before the end of the year, which might drag the Australian Dollar (AUD) lower against the Greenback. The Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday will be a closely watched event. Investors may push back the expected timing of rate cuts if the inflation data is hotter than expected, which might cap the downside of the AUD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.