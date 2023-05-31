AUD/USD remains heavily offered below 0.6500, lowest since November amid stronger USD

- AUD/USD comes under intense selling pressure and dives to its lowest level since November.
- Disappointing Chinese PMI prints overshadow stronger Australian consumer inflation figures.
- A combination of factors lifts the USD to over a two-month high and exerts pressure on the pair.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 0.6535-0.6540 region on Wednesday and continues to lose ground through the first half of the European session. This marks the second successive day of downfall and drags spot prices to the lowest level since November 10, around the 0.6475 area in the last hour.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) did get a minor lift following the release of stronger domestic consumer inflation figures, which could force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to tighten its monetary policy further. In fact, RBA Governor Philip Lowe had warned earlier today that sticky prices could invite more rate hikes by the central bank. The AUD/USD pair, however, struggles to capitalize on the intraday uptick after the disappointing Chinese macro data sparked fears about a global economic slowdown.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported this Wednesday that China's factory activity shrank faster than expected in May. Furthermore, business activity in China's service expanded at the slowest pace in four months. Apart from this, concerns about the worsening US-China ties overshadow the optimism over raising the US debt ceiling. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which, along with resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand, weigh on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, jumps to a fresh high since mid-March and remains well supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in June and the bets were reaffirmed by the stronger US Core PCE Price Index released on Friday, which showed that inflation remains sticky.
Apart from this, the risk-off impulse lends additional support to the safe-haven Greenback. Meanwhile, the global flight to safety leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside and any attempted recovery is likely to get sold into.
Moreover, sustained break and acceptance below the 0.6500 psychological mark validate the negative outlook. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Chicago PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data later during the early North American session. Traders will also take cues from speeches by influential FOMC members. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6481
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6517
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6648
|Daily SMA50
|0.667
|Daily SMA100
|0.6766
|Daily SMA200
|0.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6559
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6503
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6524
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6583
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
