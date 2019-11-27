AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6800 handle, focus shifts to US macro data

- Speculation of a further RBA policy easing exerted some fresh downward pressure.
- The recent positive trade-related developments failed to inspire the Aussie bulls.
- Investors look forward to the US economic releases for some meaningful impetus.
The AUD/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and remained well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set earlier this week.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted recovery move, supported by positive trade rhetoric, and edged lower during the Asian session on Wednesday despite better-than-expected Aussie data.
Weighed down by renewed RBA easing speculations
According to the trend estimates, Australia's total Construction Work Done fell 0.4% during the third quarter of 2019 as against a drop of 1.0% expected and the previous quarter's upwardly revised reading of -2.8%.
However, the fact that the gauge marked the fifth straight quarterly decline reinforced prospects for a further monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and exerted some fresh downward pressure.
This comes on the back of the recent trade news fatigue and turned out to be one of the key factors that weighed on the China-proxy Australian dollar despite improving global risk sentiment/the prevalent risk-on mood.
In the latest trade-related developments, the US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that we are in the final throes of a very important deal with China that would defuse a 16-month trade war.
Meanwhile, investors seemed hesitant to place any aggressive directional bets, rather preferred to wait on the sideline before the actual deal is signed, which might eventually lead a subdued/range-bound price action.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders and the second estimate of Q3 GDP growth figures – might influence the US dollar price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6842
|Daily SMA50
|0.6807
|Daily SMA100
|0.6828
|Daily SMA200
|0.6928
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6768
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6828
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Volatility gauge hits record low, focus on US data
EUR/USD's ATM volatility has hit record lows and the S&P 50 VIX has dropped to seven-month lows. Volatility will likely spike if the US-China trade talks falter. The US personal and corporate spending numbers will take precedence over the Q3 GDP numbers.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, lower. The Conservatives' shrinking lead in polls and trade uncertainty are weighing. The broad MRP poll, which correctly foresaw the hung parliament in 2017, is eyed late in the day.
USD/JPY sits near 2-week tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY's safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand remained supportive of the positive move. Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.