AUD/USD remains capped below 0.700 mark, downside seems cushioned amid weaker USD

- AUD/USD attracts some buyers for the second successive day, though lacks bullish conviction.
- Expectations for a less hawkish Fed, sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD and lend support.
- Looming recession risks and the cautious mood act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair adds to the previous day's strong gains and edges higher for the second successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, seem to struggle to capitalize on the move and remain below the 0.7000 psychological mark through the mid-European session.
The Australian Dollar continues to draw some support from the RBA's hawkish outlook, signalling that further rate increases will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.
Against the backdrop of the upbeat US NFP report, Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday acknowledged that interest rates might need to move higher than expected if the economy remained strong. Powell, however, reiterated that the process of disinflation was underway and fueled speculations that interest rates may not rise much further.
Reviving bets for an imminent pause in the Fed's policy-tightening cycle triggers a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, weighs on the USD and lends support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets holds back bulls from placing fresh bets around the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about economic headwinds stemming from the continuous rise in borrowing costs, the COVID-19 outbreak in China and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from this, fears about worsening US-China relations further temper investors' appetite for riskier assets and cap the AUD/USD pair.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from the highest level since June 2022 has run its course. In the absence of any relevant market-moving US macro data, traders on Wednesday will take cues from speeches by influential FOMC members.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6975
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7005
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6674
|Daily SMA200
|0.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6989
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6879
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
