AUD/USD remains below 0.6400 after Aussie downbeat data, focus shift to RBA Lowe speech

- AUD/USD struggles around 0.6380 after Australia’s downbeat trade data.
- Upbeat US Treasury yields continue to support the US Dollar (USD).
- US-China trade tension exerts downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD hovers near 0.6380 during the Asian session on Thursday, trading near the Year-To-Date (YTD) low. The firmer US Dollar (USD) is contributing support to undermine the AUD/USD pair as market participants anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain interest rates at a higher level for an extended period.
Additionally, Australia’s downbeat Trade Balance (MoM) for July is reduced to 8,039M against the 10,000M expected. The balance was reported at 11,321M in the previous month.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) experienced minor support due to Australia’s upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter released on Wednesday. GDP (YoY) grew at 2.1%, better than expectations of 1.7%. The growth rate was 2.4% in the previous quarter. GDP (QoQ) growth remained consistent at 0.4%, against the market consensus of 0.3%.
However, the Australian Treasurer, Jim Chalmers stated, "The slowdown in China's economy and higher interest rates at home will put significant pressure on the Australian economy." Chalmers also expressed confidence that Australia could steer clear of a recession.
The trade tensions between the US and China escalated, which could act as headwinds for the AUD/USD pair. The US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s statement as per Reuters. Raimondo expects no revisions to the US tariffs on China, which were imposed during Trump's administration until the ongoing review by the US Treasury Office is completed.
Conversely, US ISM Services PMI improved to a six-month high reading of 54.5 in August against the expectations of 52.5 and 52.7 prior. Further, the S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs eased to 50.2 and 50.5 versus the market consensus of 50.4 and 51.0. It is worth noting that moderate US data provided support in underpinning the Greenback.
Additionally, the investors are pricing in the possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike through the end of the year 2023. This hawkish sentiment continues to support the US Treasury yields, bolstering the confidence of US Dollar (USD) bulls. The 10-year US bond yield rose to 4.29%, up by 0.23%. US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.90, which measures the value of the Greenback against the six other major currencies.
Investors await China’s trade data for August ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s speech for guidance on the market. However, the prevailing risk-averse sentiment and the strength of the US Dollar pose significant challenges for AUD/USD bulls.
AUD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6379
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6444
|Daily SMA50
|0.6591
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6357
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6451
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6350 after dismal Aussie trade data, RBA Lowe eyed
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 after Australia’s Trade Balance showed surplus shrinking more than expected to 8,039M in July. The pair remains weighed down by risk aversion-led broad US Dollar demand. RBA Lowe's speech and China trade data eyed.
EUR/USD retreats towards three-month low surrounding 1.0700 as Fed vs. ECB battle intensifies
EUR/USD bears stay in the driver’s seat despite late Wednesday’s corrective bounce, declining to 1.0720. The Euro pair reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in three months while bracing for the eighth consecutive weekly loss.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,950 as yields drive US Dollar higher
Gold portrays a corrective bounce from one-week low to $1,918, after declining in the last five consecutive days. In doing so, the bright metal seeks more clues to defend the latest downside despite being bearish amid firmer US Dollar and the United States Treasury bond yields, not to forget fears emanating from China.
Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater
Shiba Inu price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.
Back to higher for longer
US rates rose for a third consecutive day, while US economic data continued to outperform other regions. All of this resulted in more broad demand for the US Dollar and more risk off flow in equities.