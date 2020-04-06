- AUD/USD faces rejection near 0.6049 despite risk reset in the Asian markets.
- The S&P 580 futures are also reporting gains at press time.
- Recession fears are likely keeping the gains in the Aussie dollar under check.
AUD/USD is now trading largely unchanged on the day around 0.6020, having bounced up from 0.5990 to 0.6049 an hour ago, possibly tracking the signs of risk reset in the equity markets.
The S&P 500 futures are currently reporting a 2.6% gain, and major Asian indices like Japan'sNikkei, South Korea's Kospi and stocks in Australia are flashing green. Copper, one of Australia's top exports, too, is up 1% as of writing. The Aussie dollar typically responds positively to an uptick in equities and industrial commodities. That positive correlation seems to be playing out in Monday'sAsian session.
The buoyant risk-on sentiment is seemingly being fostered by reports of a slowdown in the number of coronavirus cases in some of the worst-hit countries like the US, Italy, and Spain.
However, the slowdown could be a blip, as noted by New York's Mayor and that maybe capping gains in the Aussie dollar. Also, recession fears have been bolstered by Friday's jobs data, which showed the American economy lost 701,000 in March, ending 113 straight months of job growth.
The Australian currency could end up falling back to session lows, if the stocks surrender gains, tracking the decline in the oil benchmarks. At press time, both brent oil and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude are reporting at least 6% losses. The black gold has come under pressure on a decision by Russia and Saudi Arabia to push out their meeting to Thursday from Monday.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6024
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.5997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6093
|Daily SMA50
|0.6437
|Daily SMA100
|0.6654
|Daily SMA200
|0.6748
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6076
|Previous Daily Low
|0.598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5921
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.
GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.
XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend
XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.
Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region
Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.
WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.