AUD/USD: Recovery still capped below 0.6800

- AUD/USD unable to extend the recovery as USD retains recent gains.
- Recovery in Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures lift risk and the AUD.
- All eyes on a fresh batch of US data, yields amid trade-related news.
The bid tone around the Australian dollar remains intact in the European session, keeping the AUD/USD pair well support in the upper bound of the 0.67 handle.
AUD/USD: Bulls await a break above 0.6800
Amid calm trading so far this Friday, the Aussie remains the strongest across the fx board, in the wake of an improvement in the risk sentiment, as indicated by a relief recovery in the S7P 500 futures and Treasury yields across the curve. The 30-year Treasury yields are rallying +1.50% and back above the 2.0% level. Meanwhile, the European equities are also trading on the front foot in the opening hour.
However, a break above the 0.68 handle looks elusive for the time being, as markets remain wary over the ongoing US-China trade tussle. Moreover, the US dollar continues to extend its bullish consolidative mode in Europe, having benefited strongly from a bigger-than-expected rise in the US Retail Sales data that alleviated the recent recession fears.
Furthermore, the retreat on gold prices also adds to the limited upside in the commodity currency. Looking ahead, markets stay focussed on the price action around the Treasury yields and risk trends for fresh trading impulse ahead of the US housing and consumer sentiment data.
AUD/USD Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6784
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6853
|Daily SMA50
|0.6922
|Daily SMA100
|0.6972
|Daily SMA200
|0.7063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6791
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6822
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6676
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6795
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.684
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1100 ahead of Eurozone data
EUR/USD pivots around 1.1100 levels amid expectations of large ECB QE and widening of US-German yield spread. US dollar clings to overnight gains after US Retail Sales bettered estimates and alleviated recession fears. Markets await Eurozone data.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2120 on USD pullback
The UK data-backed recovery continues to boost the GBP/USD pair, as the pair advances above the 1.21 handle amid a broad-based US dollar pullback. Focus shifts to the US data flow, Brexit news amid a quiet UK docket.
USD/JPY off highs, still above 106.00 amid USD strength, risk-on
USD/JPY consolidates the latest uptick above the 106 handle, supported by upbeat US retail sales data-led broad USD strength and improved risk sentiment. Further, the Yen lost ground amid falling Japanese yields and firmer S&P 500 futures.
Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on
Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven.
Forex Today: Aussie cheers risk reset; eyes on Treasury yields, US data
The risk sentiment somewhat improved on Friday amid US President Trump’s optimistic comments on trade while upbeat US Retail Sales data offset recession fears. Markets ignored a weaker Yuan fix and looming Honk Kong concerns.