AUD/USD recovers further from multi-week lows, still below 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD finds some support ahead of mid-0.6700s and gains some traction.
  • US-China trade uncertainty is likely to keep a lid on the China-proxy Aussie.

The AUD/USD pair gained some positive traction on the last day of the week and recovered farther from six-week lows set in the previous session.

With investors still digesting a fresh escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies, a subdued US dollar demand helped the pair to stall its recent downward trajectory and find some support ahead of mid-0.6700s.

Focus remains on trade developments

It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump approved two bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators, which raised scepticism over a possible "phase one" trade deal between the US and China.

However, the market reaction has been limited so far and in absence of any fresh headlines, traders now seemed inclined to lighten their bearish bets, which seemed to be the only factor lending some support to the China-proxy Aussie.

Meanwhile, the uptick seemed to lack any bullish conviction and is more likely to remain capped amid relatively thin liquidity conditions and absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on the last trading day of the week.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move beyond the 0.6800 handle.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6774
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6768
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6829
Daily SMA50 0.6805
Daily SMA100 0.6824
Daily SMA200 0.6924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6779
Previous Daily Low 0.6759
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6758
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6798

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

