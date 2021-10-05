AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around 0.7275-80 area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday.
  • Resurgent USD demand acted as a headwind for the pair amid the prevalent cautious mood.
  • The lack of follow-through selling below mid-0.7200s warrants caution for bearish traders.

The AUD/USD pair quickly recovered around 25 pips from the daily lows touched in the last hour and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.7275-80 region.

Having struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7300 mark, the AUD/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and was weighed down by a combination of factors. The US dollar attracted some fresh buying and moved well within the striking distance of one-year tops. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood further undermined the perceived riskier aussie.

The USD continued drawing support from firming expectations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. The markets also seem to have started pricing in the prospects for a rate hike in 2022. This, along with an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, underpinned the greenback and exerted pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

Meanwhile, worries that the continuous surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation and derail the global economic recovery tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from a generally weaker sentiment around the equity markets, which further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and acted as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.

Earlier this Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the official cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10%. In the accompanying statement, the RBA Governor Philip Lowe reiterated that the bank will leave interest rates intact until the inflation rises sustainably within the 2-3% target range and did little to provide any impetus to the AUD/USD pair.

Despite the bearish fundamental backdrop, the AUD/USD pair showed some resilience below mid-0.7200s. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling below the mentioned level before positioning for the resumption of the recent bearish trajectory from September monthly swing highs, around the 0.7475-80 region.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Services PMI. Apart from this, the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Randal Quarles might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7278
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.7281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7291
Daily SMA50 0.7313
Daily SMA100 0.7449
Daily SMA200 0.7587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7319
Previous Daily Low 0.725
Previous Weekly High 0.7312
Previous Weekly Low 0.717
Previous Monthly High 0.7478
Previous Monthly Low 0.717
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7293
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7276
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7248
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7214
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7179
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7352
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7386

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

