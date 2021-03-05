AUD/USD rebounds swiftly from one-month lows, retakes 0.7700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD faded the post-NFP spike and assisted AUD/USD to rebound from one-month lows.
  • A strong rally in the equity markets prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven USD

The AUD/USD pair quickly reversed the post-NFP slide to one-month tops and was last seen trading with modest losses, just above the 0.7700 mark.

The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session and added to its intraday losses in reaction to the upbeat US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP showed that the US economy added 379K jobs in February and the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 166K from 49K reported earlier.

Adding to this, the unemployment rate edged lower to 6.2% from 6.3%. The stronger labour market report momentarily pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond above 1.60%, back closer to over one-year tops. This was seen as another factor that provided a goodish lift to the already stronger greenback.

The US bond yields, however, lacked follow-through. This, along with a sharp rise in the US equity futures, capped gains for the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair rallied nearly 80 pips from daily swing lows, with bulls eyeing a move beyond the 0.7700 mark.

With Friday's key data risk out of the way, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics amid the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also produce some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7698
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.7727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7787
Daily SMA50 0.7731
Daily SMA100 0.7526
Daily SMA200 0.7309
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7816
Previous Daily Low 0.7708
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7858
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

