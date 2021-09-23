- AUD/USD is climbing amid an upbeat market sentiment.
- The US Dollar Index retraces Wednesday’s Fed gains, back at 93.
- US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 351K more than the 320K, weighs on the greenback.
Earlier in the Asian session, the pair dipped towards 0.7220 on the back of a hawkish Fed and Evergrande worries. However, as the day advances, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7304, posting gains of 0.81% at the time of writing.
The market mood is positive. European bourses closed with gains, except the FTSE 100, which lost 0.08% on the back of a hawkish BoE. Across the pond, the four most significant indices are gaining between 0.82% and 1.60%, while the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance versus six peers, is down almost a half percent, sitting at 93.04.
Worse than expected, US economic data weaken the buck
In the US economic docket, the Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled showed that the US Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 18 rose to 351K versus 320K foreseen by analysts. Further, the US Initial Jobless Claims four-week moving average decreased from 336.5K to 335.75K.
According to employers in different industries, the end of federal pandemic benefits has not yet led to an increase in job applications.
The economic activity in the US continued its expansion in September. The IHS Markit’s Manufacturing PMI rose by 60.1 against 62.5 expected by economists. Despite the miss in the reading, the good news is that manufacturers expanded their workforce numbers at a faster rate in September.
Further, the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity fell to 10 in September 2021 from 22 in the previous month, the lowest reading since July 2020.
On Friday, the Australian economic docket is empty. Meanwhile, in the United States, the New Home Sales for August on a monthly basis will be released. Analysts expect an increase to 0.7M.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7302
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|0.7245
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7332
|Daily SMA50
|0.7332
|Daily SMA100
|0.7492
|Daily SMA200
|0.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7297
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7377
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7262
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7329
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7362
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
