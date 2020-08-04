AUD/USD re-attempts 0.7150 amid uptick in S&P 500 futures

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD bulls draw support from USD selling, rise in S&P 500 futures.
  • AUD/USD could be limited by US-China tensions, virus woes.
  • RBA sees a bumpy road to recovery due to regional lockdowns.  

AUD/USD continues to face rejection at the 0.7150 mark for the second straight day, as the bulls await a strong catalyst for a convincing break above that level.

The aussie is looking to extend its bounce above 0.7150 on Tuesday, underpinned by the resurgent US dollar supply across the board and the uptick in the S&P 500 futures.

The USD sellers returned, in light of the US fiscal stimulus wrangling, coronavirus concerns and record low US 10-year real yields. Meanwhile, a stronger US Manufacturing data lifted the overall market sentiment, boosting the S&P 500 futures in sync with the European equities.

The buyers, however, face an uphill task due to the worsening virus situation in Australia and Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious outlook on the economy. Victoria declared a state of disaster and announced fresh lockdowns to contain the resurgence of infections.

The RBA kept its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25%, at its monetary policy meeting held earlier today. But the central bank predicted that the economic recovery will likely be both ‘uneven’ and ‘bumpy’.

Looking ahead, the risk sentiment and dollar trades will continue to play out ahead of the US Factory Orders data and stimulus talks.

AUD/USD technical levels

The immediate upside will likely face stiff hurdle 0.7150 (5-DMA). The next resistance is aligned at 0.7161 (daily classic R1). On the flip side, the immediate support is seen at 0.7100 (round figure), below which the 20-DMA at 0.7077 could be tested.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7144
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 0.7123
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7059
Daily SMA50 0.6947
Daily SMA100 0.6621
Daily SMA200 0.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.715
Previous Daily Low 0.7076
Previous Weekly High 0.7228
Previous Weekly Low 0.7087
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7104
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7122
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7082
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7042
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7008
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7191
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7231

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.

Gold News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.

GBP/USD News

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract. 

Read more

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures