- AUD/USD is up 0.51%, benefiting from the overall weakness of US Dollar.
- Despite hawkish remarks from various Fed officials, the US Dollar remains subdued, with the DXY showing modest gains at 105.55.
- Solid PMIs in Australia and considerations of rate hikes by the RBA support the AUD.
- Key economic data scheduled for release next week, including Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales for Australia, and Consumer Confidence and Durable Goods Orders for the US.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) stages a comeback versus the Greenback (USD) on Friday, and it remains set to finish the week with decent gains. Overall US Dollar weakness, along with investors seeking risk, and dropping US Treasury bond yields, are the reasons behind the buck’s reaction. Hence, the AUD/USD is posting gains of 0.51%, trading at 0.6448 once the pair bounced off the 0.6403 low.
Aussie Dollar gains traction as business activity in the US takes a hit, US bond yields retreat
S&P Global revealed that business activity in the United States (US) remains subdued, failing to gather momentum, instead decelerating. Manufacturing PMI, despite improvement, remained below the 50 threshold that divides expansion from contraction, while the Services and Composite PMIs, clung to expansionary territory, despite printing lower readings compared to August.
Aside from this, Federal Reserve officials remained hawkish, led by Fed Governor Michell Bowman saying more rate hikes are needed, while Susan Collins called for patience. Recently, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that the gradual rebalancing of labor market data is good news, but more is needed to determine further policy tightening. She echoed Collins's words that “Patience is a good strategy.”
That said, the Greenback continues to print modest gains as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at 105.55, gains 0.16%. Nevertheless, traders booking profits seem the reason behind the AUD/USD’s strength, alongside the recent economic data revealed on the Aussie’s side.
PMIs in Australia were solid, showing a slight improvement compared to August PPMIs, particularly the Composite one. The Index rose by 50.2, crushing estimates of 47, boosted by the jump in the Services segment, while manufacturing activity continued to deteriorate. That alongside the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy minutes showed the central bank considered hiking rates in September, cushioned the AUD/USD pair's fall, past the current week’s low of 0.6385.
For the next week, tier 1 data would feature on the Australia side the Consumer Price Index (CPI) monthly, Retail Sales, and Housing Credit. On the US front, Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims, and the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the core PCE.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD remains consolidated at around the year's lows, unable to record a new cycle high, which could trigger a rally. However, a triple-bottom chart pattern is emerging, suggesting that further upside is expected. If the pair crosses the confluence of the 50-day moving average (DMA) and the latest swing high of August 30 at 0.6522, that could confirm its validity. The next resistance would be the 0.6600 figure, followed by the 200-DMA and the triple-top objective at 0.6695. Conversely, if price action remains subdued and drops below 0.6400, a re-test of the YTD low at 0.6357 is on the cards.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6442
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.6416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.643
|Daily SMA50
|0.6531
|Daily SMA100
|0.6608
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6461
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6385
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6532
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates modest rebound around 1.0650
EUR/USD is about to end the week hovering around 1.0650, slightly below the level it had a week ago. Earlier on Friday, the pair bottomed at 1.0614, the lowest intraday level since March. The US Dollar lost momentum late on Friday on lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD heads for lowest weekly close since March
GBP/USD is holding firm with weekly losses, unable to move away from 1.2200. The Pound is among the worst performers of the week after the Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Gold consolidates above $1,920 ass US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to small recovery gains above $1,920 following Thursday's sharp decline. Following the mixed September PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 4.45%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Stablecoin exodus: Why are investors fleeing crypto’s safe haven?
In a year filled with uncertainty in the cryptocurrency space, a new trend has been unraveling: a stablecoin exodus that has now lasted for 18 consecutive months and has seen the market dominance of stablecoins drop to 11.6%.
Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week
BABA stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.