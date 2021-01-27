AUD/USD prints fresh session high after above-forecast Aussie CPI

By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD adds 10 pips following the Aussie Q4 inflation data. 
  • Australia's CPI jumps 0.9%, bettering conensus estimate of 0.7% rise.
  • RBA's trimmed mean matches estimates, Aussie's Business Confidence index ticks higher. 

The already bid Aussie dollar extends gains by 10 pips, printing a fresh session high of 0.7764, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter inflation figures. The previous session high was 0.7758.

CPI beats estimates

Australia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, beating the estimate of a 0.7% rise but down from the preceding quarter's 1.6% rise. In December, the ABS had warned of an uptick in inflation due to a jump in childcare costs. The CPI rose 0.9% in annualized terms versus expectations of 0.7%. 

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Trimmed Mean CPI rose 0.4% and 1.4% as expected in quarter-on-quarter and annualized terms, respectively. 

The above-forecast headline CPI, coupled with the uptick in the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence index, is positive news for the Aussie dollar. However, the data is not strong enough to force the RBA to reconsider its easing bias. 

That said, further gains may be in the offing as the risk sentiment has been boosted by coronavirus vaccine updates and cautiously optimistic IMF. 

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it would purchase 100 million doses each of the vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, increasing the overall total doses to 600 million. 

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the 2021 global economic growth forecast higher to 5.5% versus 5.2%. 

At press time, AUD/USD is trading near 0.7754, representing a 0.10% gain on the day, having risen from 0.7669 to 0.7754 on Tuesday.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7756
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.775
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7731
Daily SMA50 0.7572
Daily SMA100 0.7374
Daily SMA200 0.714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7755
Previous Daily Low 0.7668
Previous Weekly High 0.7783
Previous Weekly Low 0.7658
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7701
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7694
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7637
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7607
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7781
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7811
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7868

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

