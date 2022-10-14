- AUD/USD finished the week with substantial losses of 2.61%.
- On Friday, the AUD/USD seesawed on a 200-pip range, notably reaching a weekly close below 0.6200.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: To tumble to 0.6100 if sellers clear the YTD low; otherwise, a move towards 0.6300 is on the cards.
On Friday, the Australian dollar finished the week on the wrong foot, tumbling below 0.6200 amidst a dampened market mood, with investors dumping everything risk-perceived in the FX space, the Aussie dollar. Therefore, the AUD/USD accelerated its downfall, trading at 0.6199, below Friday’s opening price by 1.58%.
AUD/USD Price Forecast
The AUD/USD daily chart depicts the pair seesawed in a 220-pip range after hitting a daily high of 0.6347 before tumbling under the 0.6200 figure. Worth noting that on its way down, the AUD/USD Friday close was 0.6199, exposing crucial support levels, like the YTD low of 0.6169, which, if cleared, could open the door towards 0.6100.
Oscillators are at oversold conditions, though registering higher lows, while price action is registering lower lows. That said, a positive divergence might be forming.
In the short term, the AUD/USD is neutral biased, though oscillators in negative territory and price action could open the door for further downside action. Therefore, the AUD/USD first support would be the YTD low of 0.6169, followed by the 0.6100 figure. The break below will expose the figure at 0.6000.
Contrarily, if the AUD/JPY bounces from below 0.6200, it would expose essential resistance levels, like 0.6250, followed by the confluence of the 100, 20 and 50-EMAs, around 0.6276/77, followed by the 0.6300 mark.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6197
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.62
|Today daily open
|0.6299
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6484
|Daily SMA50
|0.6728
|Daily SMA100
|0.6844
|Daily SMA200
|0.7038
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6317
|Previous Daily Low
|0.617
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6354
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6354
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6408
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.65
GBP/USD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 in volatile day
GBP/USD managed to recover above 1.1200 during the American trading hours as investors digested the latest political headlines from the UK. Truss confirmed the U-turn on the corporate tax increase and announced Jeremy Hunt is appointed as the new finance minister.
EUR/USD eases ahead of the weekly close as risk-off leads
EUR/USD peaked at 0.9771 following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US. Retail Sales remained virtually unchanged in September but the 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation of the UoM's survey climbed to 2.9% from 2.7%. Dollar advances as stocks slide, reflecting a dismal mood.
Gold stays deep in red below $1,650 as US yields push higher
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound and trading deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day at 4% following the consumer sentiment and retail sales data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72.