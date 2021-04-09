AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sell-off extends below 0.7600 after the rising channel breakdown

- AUD/USD eyes deeper losses after the rising channel breakdown on 1H chart.
- An hourly close below 200-HMA exacerbated the pain in the aussie.
- RSI probes the oversold region, suggesting more room to the downside.
AUD/USD has breached the 0.7600 support area, looking to extend the sell-off from near 0.7660 region.
The US dollar’s rebound, Australia’s covid vaccine concerns and RBA’s warning over the lending risks collaborated to the 60-pips slide in the major.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot has dived out from a nine-day-old rising wedge channel on the hourly chart. The price confirmed a channel breakdown following an hourly close below the rising trendline support at 0.7618.
The downward pressure on the aussie accelerated after the bears took out the critical horizontal 200-HMA at 0.7623 on a sustained basis.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, now probing the oversold region, suggesting that there is additional room to the downside.
Note that the pair trades below all the major averages on the said time frame, with the bears now targeting the psychological 0.7550 level.
Further south, the April 1 low of 0.7531 could be tested.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Any pullback attempts could meet initial demand at the pattern support now resistance, now at 0.7619.
The next upside hurdle awaits at the 200-HMA en route to the 0.7650 mark.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7590
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|0.7652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7667
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7651
|Daily SMA200
|0.7407
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.766
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. The technical setup remains in favor of the bulls. Eurozone Industrial Production data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure near 1.3700 as US dollar recovers
GBP/USD tests 1.3700, extending a four-day losing streak into Friday’s trading. The US dollar rebounds from dovish Fed-induced blow. Bearish RSI keeps the 100-DMA target at 1.3686 on the sellers’ radars.
XAU/USD bulls fail ahead of double-bottom neckline resistance
The Fed’s dovish stance pushed gold to multi-week tops on Thursday. A modest USD rebound capped gains near the $1,760-65 resistance. A pickup in US bond yields prompted some intraday selling on Friday.
Dogecoin may surge 10% if this critical level is overcome
Dogecoin price is in an uptrend after bouncing off the ascending triangle’s lower trend line. Transactional data reveals a major supply barrier at $0.061 will decide DOGE’s fate.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...