AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from multi-month tops, still comfortable above 200-DMA

- AUD/USD gained some strong follow-through traction and rallied to over four-month tops on Monday.
- Slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts prompted traders to take some profits off the table.
- The near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bulls as the focus shifts to RBA decision on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around 45-50 pips from over four-month tops set earlier this Monday. The intraday positive momentum struggled to find acceptance above a resistance marked by the top end of over one-month-old ascending trend-channel.
However, the fact that the pair has broken through the very important 200-day SMA, the near-term set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. However, slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor prompting some profit-taking ahead of the latest RBA monetary policy update on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have also moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory and warrant some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before again positioning for the next leg up.
That said, any downfall towards the 0.6700 round-figure mark might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 200-DMA resistance breakpoint, around the 0.6680-75 region, amid the continuous selling bias surrounding the greenback.
On the upside, some follow-through buying beyond the trend-channel resistance, leading to a subsequent move beyond the daily swing high near the 0.6770 region, will reinforce the bullish outlook. The pair might then accelerate the move towards the 0.6800 round-figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 0.6835-40 region.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6726
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|0.6665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6523
|Daily SMA50
|0.636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6683
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
