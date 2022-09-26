AUD/USD Price analysis: Renews two-year low as bears poke four-month-old support around 0.6500

- AUD/USD remains pressured at 29-month low, retreats of late.
- Descending support line from early May, oversold RSI restricts immediate downside.
- Seven-week-old previous support line guards immediate recovery moves.
- May 2020 low can lure sellers on defying the bearish channel formation.
AUD/USD reverses the early Asian session corrective bounce on Monday as it drops back towards 0.6500, around 0.6515 by the press time. In doing so, the Aussie pair pokes the support line of a 4.5-month-old descending trend channel.
Given the oversold RSI (14) and the nearness to the key support, around 0.6500 by the press time, the Aussie pair may witness a corrective bounce.
The recovery moves, however, remain elusive until crossing a downward sloping trend line from August 05, previous support around the 0.6600 threshold.
Even so, the support-turned-resistance line from July, close to 0.6705 at the latest, could challenge the AUD/USD buyers before giving them control.
Alternatively, a clear downside break of the 0.6500 support could quickly fetch the Aussie pair towards the May 2020 lows near 0.6370.
Following that, the 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of April-August moves, near 0.6360, could challenge the AUD/USD bears.
Overall, AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar but the downside room appears limited.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6515
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.6526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6876
|Daily SMA100
|0.6927
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6512
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6748
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6762
