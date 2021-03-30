AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable below 100-hour SMA, around 0.7600 mark

- AUD/USD struggled to perverse intraday gains to one-week tops amid sustained USD buying.
- Weakness back below the 0.7600 mark will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair extended its intraday retracement slide from one-week tops and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7600 mark heading into the American session.
A sustained break below 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders amid a strong follow-through US dollar buying interest. Against the backdrop of the upbeat US economic outlook, a sharp intraday spike in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to the greenback.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have started drifting into the negative zone and support prospects for an extension of the recent depreciating move. That said, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has been showing some resilience below the 100-day SMA, warranting caution for bearish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.7600 mark before placing fresh bearish bets. The AUD/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below monthly swing lows, around the 0.7565-60 region and accelerate the slide to test the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the overnight closing level, around the 0.7630 region now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent move might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions and once again fizzle out near the daily swing highs, around the 0.7660-65 region.
That said, some follow-through buying will negate the negative outlook and prompt some short-covering move. The AUD/USD pair might then aim back to reclaim the 0.7700 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7608
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7714
|Daily SMA50
|0.773
|Daily SMA100
|0.7624
|Daily SMA200
|0.7378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7614
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.776
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
