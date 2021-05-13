AUD/USD Price Analysis: Looks for deeper correction below the 50-hour SMA

- AUD/USD remains pressurized in the early European session.
- More downside on the cards if price breaks below the 50-hour SMA.
- Negative MACD echoes negative bias.
The AUD/USD trades with modest losses in the early European session. The pair opened higher but fizzled out rather quickly to the session’s low near 0.7710.
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7222, down 0.06% on the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair is accumulating below the 0.7750 key psychological mark. The formation of the Doji candlestick following the previous day's huge bearish candle indicates indecisiveness in the market.
Price correction below the 50-hour Simple Moving Average, placed at 0.7710, could provide a hint at the continuation of the prevailing trend. In doing so, the first support would emerge at the May 4 low at 0.7674 followed by the April 14 low at 0.7633.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signals more downside toward the 0.7600 swing lows.
On the flip side, if price reverses, then the first hurdle could be located at the 0.7750 horizontal resistance level.
The next area of resistance could be the high of May 6 at 0.7788 followed by the previous day’s high of 0.7847.
AUD/USD Additional Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7724
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7762
|Daily SMA50
|0.771
|Daily SMA100
|0.7719
|Daily SMA200
|0.7489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7847
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited
EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.4050 as US dollar picks up fresh bid
GBP/USD is falling back towards 1.4050, Wednesday's low. US CPI won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840
Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels
AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.