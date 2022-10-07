- Oscillation around 0.6400 indicates a build-up of shorts for a breakdown.
- Declining 50-and 200-EMAs add to the downside filters.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 0.6400-0.6422 in the Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways after a perpendicular fall from 0.6540 as the market sentiment turned extremely sour on geopolitical tensions and a downward revised outlook on growth prospects from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
On an hourly scale, the asset has been auctioning in an inventory adjustment process chartered in a 0.6390-0.6548 range. As the major is still oscillating inside the defined territory, it is difficult to tag it as a breakout or a breakdown. It is worth noting that the asset is oscillating near the lower portion around 0.6400. The sideways auction is followed by a perpendicular fall, therefore, chances are the greenback bulls are gathering momentum for a downside break.
Meanwhile, the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6494 and 0.6457 respectively have titled towards the south, which indicates weakness ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which adds to the downside filters.
Going forward, a drop below the two-year low at 0.6363 will drag the asset towards the 16 April 2020 low at 0.6264, followed by the round-level support at 0.6100.
On the flip side, a break above Tuesday’s high at 0.6547 will drive the asset toward September 22 high at 0.6670 and September 18 high at 0.6734.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.641
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6405
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6604
|Daily SMA50
|0.6794
|Daily SMA100
|0.6883
|Daily SMA200
|0.7061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6541
|Previous Daily Low
|0.639
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gathers momentum for a breakdown below 0.6400
The AUD/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 0.6400-0.6422 in the Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways after a perpendicular fall from 0.6540 as the market sentiment turned extremely sour on geopolitical tensions.
EUR/USD: Price balancing on a tightrope over the abyss ahead of NFP
EUR/USD was sold off on Thursday as investors get set for the outcome of Friday's key US event in Nonfarm Payrolls. US yields and the US dollar both rallied as investors dial back the sentiment surrounding a picot from the Federal Reserve.
Gold oscillates at a make or break around $1,710.00, US NFP eyed
Gold price has slipped modestly after facing barricades of around $1,715.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is expected to slip further to near $1,700.00 as yields are hovering at elevated levels amid hawkish commentaries from Fed.
BNB drops by 4% as Binance confirms potential $586 million exploit on BNB Chain
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is observing an attack on its token chain and cryptocurrency. In response, Binance Coin’s price began falling on the charts making the investors highly concerned. Binance Coin has dropped by almost 4% since the opening hours.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for trading King Dollar as markets plead for pain Premium
No pain, no gain – this gym idiom resonates with stock bulls. The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept – and even wants to see – economic pain to see inflation falling. Last month was painful in financial markets, but did American employment also feel the pinch?