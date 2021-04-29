AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes March highs near 0.7850

-
AUD/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision.
-
Bulls are looking for a test of multi-week high near 0.7850.
-
Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a slight bullish bias.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level since early March at 0.7818 on Thursday and staged a strong technical bounce from the lows of 0.7697 on April 23. The AUD/USD pair looks quite aggressive while holding the higher ground.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7815, up 0.36% on the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been posting strong gains from April 1 since it made a low of 0.7531. However, it seems AUD/USD bulls will have a difficult time sustaining near the multi-week high near 0.7850 while the undertone remains bullish. The ascending trend extending from April 1 low of 0.7531 provides immediate support to the upside momentum.
Moving higher, the prices would first meet March 18 high near 0.7850, a key psychological mark. The next will be the 0.7875 horizontal resistance zone.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads comfortably above the midline, with a bullish crossover, which suggests that the bulls will not face much struggle to touch February 25 high in the vicinity of 0.8000, if the 0.7850 hurdle is crossed and sustained well above.
On the flip side, the prices would first meet the rising slope line near the 0.7775 region, and then it would navigate toward 0.7750 a resistance turned support area. If this happens, then the price would seek shelter near Wednesday’s lows of 0.7720.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7802
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7697
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7699
|Daily SMA200
|0.7458
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.
Dogecoin price spikes on social media buzz, but eager DOGE sellers intervene
Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.