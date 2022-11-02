- AUD/USD grinds higher while bracing for the biggest daily gains in a week.
- One-month-old symmetrical triangle restricts immediate moves amid price-positive oscillators.
- 100-EMA, weekly resistance line act as additional trading filters.
AUD/USD stays firmer around the intraday high of 0.6427 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. in doing so, the Aussie pair stretches the latest rebound from the 100-EMA towards the one-week-old resistance line.
Given the near-50 RSI (14) and an impending bull cross on the MACD, the AUD/USD recovery is likely to remain present. However, the monthly symmetrical triangle between 0.6345 and 0.6500 restricts the pair’s moves.
That said, a convergence of the weekly resistance line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September-October downside, near 0.6455, guards the quote’s immediate recovery.
It’s worth noting that the AUD/USD pair’s run-up beyond 0.6500 needs validation from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.6545 to convince the bulls.
Following that, a run-up towards the latest September swing high near 0.6750 can be expected.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 100-EMA support, close to 0.6390 by the press time, could quickly direct the AUD/USD pair sellers towards the stated triangle’s support near 0.6345.
Should the bears dominate past 0.6345, the odds of witnessing a fresh yearly low, around 0.6170 at the latest, can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.6395
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.635
|Daily SMA50
|0.6565
|Daily SMA100
|0.6742
|Daily SMA200
|0.6982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6464
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6377
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6273
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6499
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6534
