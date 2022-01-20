AUD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below mid-0.7200s, not out of the woods yet

- AUD/USD gained traction for the second straight day, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move.
- Elevated US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and acted as a headwind for the major.
- The formation of a bearish flag on the daily chart also warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The AUD/USD pair built on the previous day's rebound from an over one-month-old ascending channel support and gained traction for the second successive day on Thursday.
The upbeat Australian employment details, along with signs of stability in the equity markets turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair shot to a one-week high, though bulls struggled to capitalize on the move beyond mid-0.7200s amid reviving US dollar demand.
Firming expectations for an eventual Fed lift-off in March remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the greenback. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has held in the positive territory and was last seen trading around the 0.7240 region during the early North American session.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent recovery from the 2021 low – levels just below the key 0.7000 psychological mark – has been along an upward sloping channel. Given the sharp decline from the October 2021 swing high, the mentioned trend channel seems to constitute the formation of a bearish flag pattern.
That said, neutral technical indicators on the daily chart haven't been supportive of a firm near-term direction and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the channel support, currently near the 0.7180 area, before positioning for a further decline.
The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downward towards testing the 0.7100 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 0.7060-55 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops back to challenge the 0.7000 mark.
On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond the 0.7250 area has the potential to lift the AUD/USD pair towards the 200-day SMA, just ahead of the 0.7300 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards challenging the trend-channel resistance, around the 0.7345 region, which should act as a pivotal point.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.724
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7225
|Daily SMA50
|0.7196
|Daily SMA100
|0.7283
|Daily SMA200
|0.7418
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7239
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7176
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7315
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7148
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
