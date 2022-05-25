- A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction on Wednesday.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any meaningful upside.
- The formation of an upward sloping trend channel favours bullish traders.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher on Wednesday and might now be looking to build on the overnight rebound from the vicinity of the mid-0.7000s support zone.
The Australian dollar drew support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish signal that a bigger interest rate hike is still possible in June amid the upside risks to inflation. Adding to this, a modest bounce in the global risk sentiment further benefitted the risk sensitive aussie, though the emergence of some US dollar buying capped gains ahead of the FOMC minutes.
From a technical perspective, the recent strong recovery from the YTD low has been along an upward sloping channel, which points to a well-established short-term bullish trend. The lower boundary of the said trend channel coincides with the 100-hour SMA and should act as a pivotal point. This is closely followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6829-0.7128 rally.
A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downfall towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7015 region. The bearish trend could further get extended towards the 0.7000 psychological mark en-route the 50% Fibo. level near the 0.6980 area.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the weekly high, around the 0.7125 region, has the potential to lift spot prices to the ascending channel resistance, around the 0.7175-0.7180 zone. Some follow-through buying would mark a fresh bullish breakout and pave the way for a move beyond the 0.7200 round figure, towards testing the 200-day SMA, currently around the 0.7260-0.7265 area.
AUD/USD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7104
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7038
|Daily SMA50
|0.7271
|Daily SMA100
|0.7234
|Daily SMA200
|0.726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7114
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7056
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6872
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7092
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
