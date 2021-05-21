AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face resistance near 0.7760 multi-week high

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • AUD/USD remains under pressure in the early European session.
  • Pair heads toward weekly losses after touching 0.7780.
  • If price trades decisively below session’s low, more downside on the cards.

The AUD/USD pair remains on track for weekly losses on Friday. The pair moves in a very narrow trading band consisting of 10-pip movements.

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7754, down 0.26% on the day.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the pair has been accumulating below the descending trend line from the high of 0.7892. The bearish sloping line acts as a defense for the bulls as price loses upside momentum while approaching the trend line for the last four sessions.

If price breaks below the session’s low at 0.7751, then the first stop would be located in the vicinity of Wednesday’s closing price near the 0.7720 area,

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads below the midline with a neutral stance. If it follows the downward trend, then it would bring the low of May 4 at 0.7674 back into the picture.

Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the 0.7760 mark, then it could aim for the previous day’s high at 0.7782. As it also coincides with an upside break of the downward sloping line,  that would negate the prevailing trend.

The next area of resistance for market participants would be traced back to Tuesday's high at 0.7814 followed by the 0.7840 horizontal resistance level.

AUD/USD Additional Levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7753
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.7776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7769
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7728
Daily SMA200 0.7507
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7782
Previous Daily Low 0.7716
Previous Weekly High 0.7892
Previous Weekly Low 0.7688
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7757
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7742
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7734
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7693
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7669
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7824
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7865

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

