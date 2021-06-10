AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face critical resistance near 0.7760, consolidates in predefined range

AUD/USD displays well known moves in the early European trading hours.

Bulls face resistance barriers near the 0.7745 multiple stops.

Neutral momentum oscillator adopts a wait-and-watch approach.

The AUD/USD pair recovers part of its previous day’s losses on Thursday in the initial European session. The pair quickly rebounds from the lows of 0.7221 to trade near the session’s high.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades at 0.7736, up 0.09% for the day.

AUD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair consolidates in the range of 0.7720-0.7760 for the past two sessions. The downward trend line from the highs of 0.7892 acts as a wall of defense for the bulls.

AUD/USD is placed comfortably above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7723. If price breaks the above mentioned level, then it would invite more selling opportunities. The first area of support could be located at the 0.7700 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator coincides with the midline while possessing a neutral stance. Any downtick in the MACD would trigger another round of selling for the pair. On moving lower, AUD/USD bears would navigate toward the June 4 low at 0.7650.

In doing so, the gates will be open for the levels seen in early April at the 0.7600 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, if price is able to cross the session’s high at 0.7738, then it could continue to move toward the previous day’s high at 0.7763 in the first target place.

AUD bulls would then set to encounter the highs of June 7 at 0.7794, which also coincides with the above mentioned bearish sloping line. The next area of resistance would then be found at the April 26 high in the vicinity of 0.7820 area.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7735 Today Daily Change 0.0004 Today Daily Change % 0.05 Today daily open 0.7731 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7743 Daily SMA50 0.773 Daily SMA100 0.7728 Daily SMA200 0.7541 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7763 Previous Daily Low 0.7724 Previous Weekly High 0.7774 Previous Weekly Low 0.7644 Previous Monthly High 0.7892 Previous Monthly Low 0.7674 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7739 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7748 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7715 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.77 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7676 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7755 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7779 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7794



