AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face critical resistance near 0.7760, consolidates in predefined range

- AUD/USD displays well known moves in the early European trading hours.
- Bulls face resistance barriers near the 0.7745 multiple stops.
- Neutral momentum oscillator adopts a wait-and-watch approach.
The AUD/USD pair recovers part of its previous day’s losses on Thursday in the initial European session. The pair quickly rebounds from the lows of 0.7221 to trade near the session’s high.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades at 0.7736, up 0.09% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair consolidates in the range of 0.7720-0.7760 for the past two sessions. The downward trend line from the highs of 0.7892 acts as a wall of defense for the bulls.
AUD/USD is placed comfortably above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7723. If price breaks the above mentioned level, then it would invite more selling opportunities. The first area of support could be located at the 0.7700 horizontal support level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator coincides with the midline while possessing a neutral stance. Any downtick in the MACD would trigger another round of selling for the pair. On moving lower, AUD/USD bears would navigate toward the June 4 low at 0.7650.
In doing so, the gates will be open for the levels seen in early April at the 0.7600 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price is able to cross the session’s high at 0.7738, then it could continue to move toward the previous day’s high at 0.7763 in the first target place.
AUD bulls would then set to encounter the highs of June 7 at 0.7794, which also coincides with the above mentioned bearish sloping line. The next area of resistance would then be found at the April 26 high in the vicinity of 0.7820 area.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7735
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.7731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7743
|Daily SMA50
|0.773
|Daily SMA100
|0.7728
|Daily SMA200
|0.7541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7774
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7644
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7794
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
