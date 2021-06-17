AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls aim to reach 0.7650 mark amid overbought RSI

AUD/USD prints gains in the Asian session.

Pair touches the low on Wednesday, the level last seen in April.

Momentum oscillator holds onto the negative territory.

The AUD/USD edges higher in the early European session on Thursday. The pair recovers part of its previous day’s losses and manages to gain above the intraday low of 0.7597.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades at 0.7630, up 0.25% for the day.

AUD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair has been consolidating near the 0.7630 mark, the level coincides with the multiple support formation. The price forms a Doji candlestick, which reflects some apprehension among AUD/USD bulls.

The descending trendline from the high of 0.7892 acts as a strong resistance barrier for AUD/USD.

The pair could see further upside if it sustains above the sessions high at 0.7646. In doing so the price would meet the first target at the 0.7670 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of June 14 at 0.7727.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads at 36, however, tilts toward the upside. Any uptick in the RSI would push price higher to the June 11 top at 0.7776.

Alternatively, if AUD/USD moves lower then it could retest the low of April 13 at 0.7585. The next target on the bear's radar would be the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7730.

A break of the 100- day SMA would bring the levels last in December 2020 at 0.7338.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7634 Today Daily Change 0.0025 Today Daily Change % 0.33 Today daily open 0.7609 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7727 Daily SMA50 0.7737 Daily SMA100 0.7726 Daily SMA200 0.7552 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7717 Previous Daily Low 0.7607 Previous Weekly High 0.7794 Previous Weekly Low 0.7687 Previous Monthly High 0.7892 Previous Monthly Low 0.7674 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7649 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7675 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7571 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7534 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7461 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7682 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7755 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7792



