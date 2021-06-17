AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls aim to reach 0.7650 mark amid overbought RSI

- AUD/USD prints gains in the Asian session.
- Pair touches the low on Wednesday, the level last seen in April.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the negative territory.
The AUD/USD edges higher in the early European session on Thursday. The pair recovers part of its previous day’s losses and manages to gain above the intraday low of 0.7597.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades at 0.7630, up 0.25% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair has been consolidating near the 0.7630 mark, the level coincides with the multiple support formation. The price forms a Doji candlestick, which reflects some apprehension among AUD/USD bulls.
The descending trendline from the high of 0.7892 acts as a strong resistance barrier for AUD/USD.
The pair could see further upside if it sustains above the sessions high at 0.7646. In doing so the price would meet the first target at the 0.7670 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of June 14 at 0.7727.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads at 36, however, tilts toward the upside. Any uptick in the RSI would push price higher to the June 11 top at 0.7776.
Alternatively, if AUD/USD moves lower then it could retest the low of April 13 at 0.7585. The next target on the bear's radar would be the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7730.
A break of the 100- day SMA would bring the levels last in December 2020 at 0.7338.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.7609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7727
|Daily SMA50
|0.7737
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7552
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7794
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
