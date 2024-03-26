AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish momentum holds steady, bulls remain weak

Surveying the larger context, the pair is below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) which is a typical signal that the sellers are in control following last Friday’s losses. Overall, indicators seem to have consolidated in negative territory and might continue sideways trading while markets await fresh drivers. In the meantime, bears hold in command.

Turning the attention to an intraday perspective, the hourly chart reveals a similar trajectory but on a tighter scale. The hourly RSI has just dipped below 45, reinforcing a stronger bearish undertone into the most recent session. The MACD histogram further supports this outlook, with its red bars indicating the presence of negative momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) presents a negative landscape on the daily chart . The indicator resides in the negative territory with the latest reading just shy of 47. Although currently avoiding oversold conditions, the slight decline in the index is noticeable indicating a continuation of the bearish momentum if the RSI persists below 50. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lays out rising red bars which tends to suggest a mounting selling pressure.

In Tuesday's session, the AUD/USD observed slight bearish momentum, declining towards 0.6535. The broader outlook reveals that the bears exhibit a somewhat stronger presence, which could maintain a certain level of pressure on the pair. Bears seem to have taken a breather after declining by nearly 0.84% last Friday, but the outlook is still tilted to the short-term downside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.