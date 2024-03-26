AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish momentum holds steady, bulls remain weak

  • The daily RSI reveals a potential increase in bearish momentum if the index remains below 50.
  • Under key SMAs on the daily chart, the pair signals rising selling traction, requiring buyers to recover these significant levels.
  • After the intense losses on Friday, indicators are consolidating in negative territory.

In Tuesday's session, the AUD/USD observed slight bearish momentum, declining towards 0.6535. The broader outlook reveals that the bears exhibit a somewhat stronger presence, which could maintain a certain level of pressure on the pair. Bears seem to have taken a breather after declining by nearly 0.84% last Friday, but the outlook is still tilted to the short-term downside.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) presents a negative landscape on the daily chart. The indicator resides in the negative territory with the latest reading just shy of 47. Although currently avoiding oversold conditions, the slight decline in the index is noticeable indicating a continuation of the bearish momentum if the RSI persists below 50. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lays out rising red bars which tends to suggest a mounting selling pressure.

AUD/USD daily chart

Turning the attention to an intraday perspective, the hourly chart reveals a similar trajectory but on a tighter scale. The hourly RSI has just dipped below 45, reinforcing a stronger bearish undertone into the most recent session. The MACD histogram further supports this outlook, with its red bars indicating the presence of negative momentum.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Surveying the larger context, the pair is below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) which is a typical signal that the sellers are in control following last Friday’s losses. Overall, indicators seem to have consolidated in negative territory and might continue sideways trading while markets await fresh drivers. In the meantime, bears hold in command.

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6534
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.654
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6559
Daily SMA50 0.6552
Daily SMA100 0.6594
Daily SMA200 0.6553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6547
Previous Daily Low 0.6508
Previous Weekly High 0.6634
Previous Weekly Low 0.6504
Previous Monthly High 0.661
Previous Monthly Low 0.6443
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6532
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6516
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6493
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6477
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6555
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6571
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6594

 

 

