AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish double-top in the making on hourly charts

- AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains.
- Failure near the 0.7815 area constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top pattern.
- Bears might still wait for a break below the 0.7700 mark before placing aggressive bets.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, around the 0.7770 region.
A modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US dollar. Apart from this, worries that surging COVID-19 infections in some countries could derail the global economic recovery further underpinned the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair now seems to have formed a bearish double-top near the 0.7815 region. The reversal pattern, however, is not confirmed until key support is broken. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 0.7700 mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hour chart have been gaining bearish traction but are still holding in the positive territory on 4-hour/daily charts. The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels, further warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders amid the prevalent selling bias around the USD.
A convincing break below the 0.7700 handle will confirm a breakdown and accelerate the fall towards the 0.7660 horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory and has the potential to drag the AUD/USD pair further towards the 0.7600 round-figure mark.
This is followed by support near the 0.7585-80 region, below which bears are likely to challenge monthly swing lows, around the 0.7530 region. The AUD/USD pair could eventually drop to the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 0.7800 mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 0.7815 supply zone. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier will negate the negative outlook, instead will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The AUD/USD pair might then surpass an intermediate resistance near mid-0.7800s and climb to the 0.7900 mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7773
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.7799
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7679
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7816
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7768
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction
Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28. Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO. DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Markets pause for Fed; MSFT, AAPL earnings
Equity and practically all financial markets are treading water ahead of a slew of earnings releases after the close and the Fed on Wednesday. Tuesday sees the big beasts Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) kick-off the big tech earnings season after the close.