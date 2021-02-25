AUD/USD Price Analysis: Awaits a bull flag confirmation for a firm break above 0.80

- AUD/USD awaits confirmation on a bull flag breakout on the 1H chart.
- RSI stays bullish while the aussie trades above major hourly averages.
- The AUD bulls will continue to benefit from the reflation trade theme.
After Wednesday’s rally, AUD/USD has entered a phase of consolidation near three-year highs of 0.7978.
Despite a minor pullback, the sentiment around the aussie remains buoyed by the reflation trade, thanks to the stimulus and vaccine-driven hopes of a swift economic rebound.
Further, the advance across the commodities space and upbeat Australian Q4 Private Capex data also provide support to the aussie bulls.
Looking at the hourly technical graph, the recent surge that followed a consolidation has carved a bull flag formation.
An upside break is likely to be confirmed on an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance at 0.7972.
Further up, the 0.8000 threshold could be tested, as the Relative Strength Index holds firmer above the midline and supports the move higher.
The bulls will then aim for the measured pattern target around 0.8050 levels.
To the downside, a breach of the falling trendline support at 0.7950 could invalidate the bullish formation, as the correction could extend towards the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.7938.
Overall, the path of least resistance appears to the north.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7963
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7742
|Daily SMA50
|0.7709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7489
|Daily SMA200
|0.7274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7968
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7894
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7878
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7724
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.794
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7923
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8016
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.80 after upbeat Aussie Q4 Private Capex
AUD/USD holds steady near 36-month high above 0.7950 after Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure grew past-market forecast. Aussie bond yields stay strong near May 2019 top, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains.
Gold sellers flirt with $1,800, eye weekly support line
Gold struggles to keep $1,800, recently bouncing off 100-HMA, during the early Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal declines for the third consecutive day while following a downward sloping trend line from February 10.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
GBP/USD keeps the longest weekly rally in three years above 1.4100
GBP/USD remains mildly bid, easing from highs near 1.4150. UK Chancellor is up for an easy budget to help Britain overcome pandemic losses. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness adds strength to the upside momentum. US Durable Goods Orders and Preliminary GDP awaited.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).