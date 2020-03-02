AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trades in one-decade lows, sub-0.6600 figure

  • AUD/USD bounces modestly from one-decade low. 
  • A bullish correction up could be on the cards. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is chopping near one-decade lows while trading well below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The trend is bearish, however, as the US dollar is losing steam across the board a bullish correction cannot be ruled out. Bulls would need to regain the 0.6635/0.6649 resistance cluster in order to regain some strength. Below this area, the market is likely to remain vulnerable to bearish incursions with 0.6514, 0.6480 and 0.6400 acting as potential support.
 
  
Resistance: 0.6555, 0.6635, 0.6649
Support: 0.6514, 0.6480, 0.6400
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.653
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 0.6514
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6666
Daily SMA50 0.6796
Daily SMA100 0.6817
Daily SMA200 0.6841
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6586
Previous Daily Low 0.6434
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6492
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6528
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6359
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6285
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6589
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6663
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

