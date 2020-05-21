AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie nears former hurdle-turned-support, eyes RBA's Lowe speech

- AUD/USD retreats toward key support as the US dollar gains on risk-off.
- Escalating US-China tensions could keep the greenback better bid.
- RBA's Lowe is scheduled to speak at 02:30 GMT.
AUD/USD is fast closing on key support amid broad-based demand for the US dollar.
The currency pair is now just 10 pips short of 0.6552 - the upper end (former resistance-turned-support) of the contracting triangle represented by trendlines connecting April 30 and May 11 highs and May 4 and May 15 lows.
A close back inside the contracting triangle would invalidate the bullish breakout confirmed on Wednesday. That looks likely at press time, as the futures on the S&P 500 are signaling risk aversion with a 0.4% decline.
The risk aversion could worsen during the day ahead, further strengthening the demand for the US dollar as the US-China tensions are escalating. President Trump was out on the wires a few minutes ago, accusing China of running a massive disinformation campaign and allowing the coronavirus to spread across the globe.
Also, repeated warnings from WHO and medical experts that relaxing social distancing measures too early could risk a surge in infections could add to bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar and other risk assets.
That said, the AUD may find bids if the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor Lowe downplays the need for more stimulus in the near future during this speech at 2:30 GMT. The RBA has already winded things down with respect to bond purchases.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.6728
- R2 0.6673
- R1 0.6635
- PP 0.658
-
- S1 0.6542
- S2 0.6487
- S3 0.6449
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces-off 0.6550 even as RBA's Lowe says ready to expand QE
AUD/USD has bounced-off a dip to 0.6550 even though the RBA Governor Lowe said the board is ready to expand QE again if needed. The bearish bias remains intact as Australia-China/ US-Sino trade tensions and rising COVID-19 cases worldwide weigh.
USD/JPY rallies on broad USD strength, as caution trading prevails
Dollar bulls bounce back from the ropes, defending the 99 figure (DXY). USD/JPY tracks the rebound in the US dollar, as the risk sentiment turns sour amid escalating US-China tensions and intensifying coronavirus spread globally.
Gold snaps two-day winning streak to slip below $1,750
Gold prices ease from three-day high around $1,754. The bullion snaps the previous two-day winning streak as the US dollar bounces back from multi-day low amid risk reset. US-China tussle back in focus, virus data also weigh on trading sentiment.
100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50
WTI Futures on NYMEX print mild gains of around 0.45% while nearing the highest since March 13, 2020. Sustained break of four-month-old resistance line keeps buyers hopeful.