AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control, eye an hourly lower low

- AUD/USD is on the verge of a breakout to the downside on the hourly time frame.
- Bears are seeking a break of shorter-term support.
Similar to USD/CAD, USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls on the verge of a fresh hourly impulse, AUD/USD is shaping up for an equal opportunity on the hourly time frame as follows:
AUD/USD hourly chart
The trend is bearish and the price could be on the verge of a downside extension for the sessions ahead.
The price corrected to a 61.8% Fibonacci and has been capped a number of times near the 50% mean reversion level.
AUD/USD 15-min chart
From a lower time frame perspective, the bears need to break support near 0.7420.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades corrective pullback near 1.1800
EUR/USD remains pressured, sidelined of late, around 1.1810 amid the initial Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: BOE’s Saunders hints on tapering
BOE’s Saunders said policymakers likely to discuss tapering in their upcoming meetings. The UK reported a record of over 48,500 new coronavirus contagions in 24 hours. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could reach fresh monthly lows.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off monthly support to defend 1.3800
GBP/USD pokes intraday high of 1.3835, up 0.05% intraday during the subdued Asian session on Friday.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state
Can the Bank of Japan scare investors away from the yen? It is a tough task to impact the safe-haven currency, but the Tokyo-based institution can certainly try.