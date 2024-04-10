AUD/USD posts modest gains near two-week highs around 0.6630, US CPI data looms

The AUD/USD pair posts modest gains near two-week highs of around 0.6630 on Wednesday during the early Asian training hours. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find a clear direction near the 104.00 mark ahead of the release of the US March Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures and the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. The Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, a prominent dove on the Fed’s board, said on Monday that the recent jobs report was “quite strong”, but the Fed must consider how much longer it can maintain its current interest rate stance without it damaging the economy. Goolsbee added that the Unemployment Rate could go higher if interest rates remain high for too long. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari penciled in two rate cuts for the year but questioned the need to cut the interest rate if inflation remains sideways. Chair Jerome Powell and many Fed officials emphasized that the main factor in the central bank's rate-cutting decision is when or whether inflation will return to the Fed’s 2% target. Investors will closely monitor the US CPI inflation data, which might offer some hints about the inflation trajectory and the path of monetary policy. The CPI figure is estimated to show an increase of 3.4% year over year in March. The firmer-than-expected reading could dampen expectations for Fed rate cuts in June, while softer data could fuel speculation for rate reductions. On the Aussie front, after leaving rates on hold at 4.35% at its March meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and its governor Michele Bullock didn’t indicate the timing of the easing cycle, but investors have already priced in when they believe rate cuts could happen. Commonwealth Bank expected three 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cuts by the end of the year starting from September, while Westpac believes interest rate cuts will begin in September and NAB and ANZ believe it won’t be until November.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.