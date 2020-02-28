AUD/USD plummets to fresh multi-year lows, fast approaching 0.6500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD comes under some renewed selling pressure amid a sea of red across the globe.
  • Collapsing US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive but failed to ease the pressure.

The AUD/USD pair tumbled to fresh multi-year lows on Friday, with bears now looking to extend the downfall further towards challenging the key 0.6500 psychological mark.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's attempted recovery move, rather met with some fresh supply ahead of the 0.6600 round-figure mark amid a brutal selloff in equities, deepening a week-long global market rout.

AUD/USD continues to lose ground

Investors turned increasingly fearful that the viral outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy and continued boosting demand for the so-called safe-haven assets, which eventually weighed on perceived riskier currencies – like the aussie.

The global flight to safety forced the US Treasury bond yields to extend their recent slump and drop to fresh record lows on Friday. This kept the USD bulls on the defensive, albeit did little to stall the pair's ongoing slide to fresh 11-year lows.

As investors keep a close watch on any fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying at lower levels or continues with its steep decline – despite oversold.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and Chicago PMI – will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6525
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -0.84
Today daily open 0.658
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6675
Daily SMA50 0.6804
Daily SMA100 0.682
Daily SMA200 0.6843
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6592
Previous Daily Low 0.6542
Previous Weekly High 0.6734
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.655
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6521
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6601
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6622
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6651

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

