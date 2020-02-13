AUD/USD pares early losses, steadies below 0.6750

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Consumer Inflation Expectations in Australia dropped to 4% in February.
  • RBA's Lowe says coronavirus is having an "uncertain impact."
  • US Dollar Index stays near 99 as focus shifts to CPI data.

The AUD/USD pair came under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and slumped to a daily low of 0.6708 before retracing its losses into the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6734, down 0.06% on the day.

The data published by the Melbourne Institue on Thursday showed that Consumer Inflation Expectations fell to 4% from 4.7% and came in lower than the analysts' estimate of 4% to weigh on the AUD. While speaking at the Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum, Reserve Bank of Governor Lowe noted that the coronavirus was having an "uncertain impact" on the economy. 

In the meantime, following a change to the counting method, the number of coronavirus infections in China rose sharply and put additional weight on China-proxy AUD's shoulders.

US Dollar Index stays below 99 ahead of inflation report

In the early American session, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be featured in the US economic docket. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to edge lower to 2.3% from 2.2% on a yearly basis in January. Ahead of the data, the US Dollar Index is down 0.1% on the day at 98.92, helping the pair stay away from daily lows.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Australia on Friday and markets will pay close attention to fresh headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6734
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.6737
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.677
Daily SMA50 0.6851
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.6859
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6751
Previous Daily Low 0.6711
Previous Weekly High 0.6775
Previous Weekly Low 0.6662
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6736
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6715
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6693
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6675
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6755
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6773
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6795

 

 

