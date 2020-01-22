AUD/USD off multi-week lows, still in the red below mid-0.6800s

- AUD/USD drifted lower for the fifth straight session on Wednesday.
- Concerns over coronavirus continued to weigh on the China-proxy aussie.
- The prevalent USD bullish bias further added to the selling pressure.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed and dropped to fresh six-week lows during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit managed to recover few pips thereafter.
The pair added to its recent losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. Concerns over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the China-proxy Australian dollar.
Aussie weighed down by a combination of factors
This coupled with the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar further collaborated to the pair's slide to the lowest level since December 11. The greenback remained supported by fading prospects of any further rate cut by the Fed and got an additional boost from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
However, a recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive trading mood around equity markets, extended some support to perceived riskier currencies – including the aussie – and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's intraday momentum on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6837
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6923
|Daily SMA50
|0.687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6844
|Daily SMA200
|0.6884
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6881
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6842
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, failing to recover. Fears about the coronavirus remain prominent in markets despite a soothing message from Chinese authorities. Tension is mounting ahead of Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD stable around 1.3050 amid Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD is holding onto its gains and trades around 1.3050, shrugging off concerns of an unfavorable post-Brexit EU-US trade deal. The greenback's strength is also ignored.
Forex Today: Coronavirus seems less scary, Brexit tensions rise, BOC high on the agenda
The coronavirus continues spreading and remains in the spotlight. The report of the first case of the respiratory disease in the US triggered a risk-off atmosphere but China managed to soothe tensions.
Gold Futures: Extra losses in the pipeline
According to flash data from CME Group for Gold futures markets, traders added 886 contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, recording the second – albeit small – build in a row.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.