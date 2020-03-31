The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the short-term, as long as it holds above the 0.6100/10 price zone, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.

Key quotes

“The AUD/USD pair is offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as it has spent the day struggling around a bearish 100 SMA, but also above a bullish 20 SMA.

“Technical indicators remain within positive levels, the Momentum easing and the RSI flat at around 62, limiting chances of a steeper decline.”

“Support levels: 0.6110 0.6070 Resistance levels: 0.6200 0.6240”