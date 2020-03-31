The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the short-term, as long as it holds above the 0.6100/10 price zone, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
Key quotes
“The AUD/USD pair is offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as it has spent the day struggling around a bearish 100 SMA, but also above a bullish 20 SMA.
“Technical indicators remain within positive levels, the Momentum easing and the RSI flat at around 62, limiting chances of a steeper decline.”
“Support levels: 0.6110 0.6070 Resistance levels: 0.6200 0.6240”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.10 as coronavirus dominates markets
EUR/USD is on the back foot, edging toward 1.10 amid a mixed market mood on the last day of a volatile quarter. Eurozone inflation figures, US consumer confidence, and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.24 amid dollar strength, mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, as the dollar snaps back after falling in previous days. UK GDP was confirmed at 0% in Q4 2019 while the current account deficit is narrower than expected. Coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Forex Today: Dollar in demand as a turbulent quarter draws to an end, coronavirus, consumers eyed
The US dollar has been extending its gradual recovery, gaining ground against majors while stock futures are leaning lower after US indexes rallied on Monday. US coronavirus cases continue rising and have topped 160,000.
WTI: On the front foot after China PMI, eyes on API data
WTI extends its pullback moves from the 17-year low while trading near $21.00 ahead of the European session on Tuesday. China’s March month official PMIs accelerated the black gold’s recovery from the multi-year bottom whereas risk reset also offered additional help.
Gold: Range play continues, focus on Bollinger bands
Gold's sideways churn in the range of $1,630 to $1,610 continues for the third day. With the decline in the price volatility, the Bollinger bands have narrowed. The direction of the range breakout will likely set the tone for the next move in the yellow metal.