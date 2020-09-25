AUD/USD: Mildly bid near 0.7055 despite dismal Aussie trade figures

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.7050 after Australia reports a drop in trade surplus. 
  • Australia's imports dropped by 7% in August and imports fell by 2%.

Australia's trade surplus decreased in August, the official data released at 01:30 GMT showed. So far, however, that has failed to elicit an adverse reaction from AUD/USD.

The nation's imports tanked 7% month-on-month in August following July's 7% rise. Meanwhile, exports fell by 2% in August, having declined by 4% in July. The trade surplus decreased to AUD 4,294 million from AUD 4,607 million. 

The sharp decline in inbound shipments indicates a weakening of domestic demand. Meanwhile, the consecutive monthly drop in outbound shipments indicates weak demand conditions in the global economy. 

The data comes a day after Australia's retail sales for August showed a 4.2% decline in consumer spending. 

As such, AUD/USD is likely to have a tough time charting a strong recovery rally. The currency pair rose from 0.7042 to 0.7062 ahead of the trade data, having printed a two-month low of 0.7016 on Thursday. At press time, AUD/USD is trading near 0.7055. 

The pair's daily chart shows a bearish lower high, lower low pattern, a below-50 or bearish reading on the RSI, and descending short-term moving averages. 

Hence, a drop to the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) support, currently at 0.70, looks likely.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7053
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.7046
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7267
Daily SMA50 0.7203
Daily SMA100 0.7002
Daily SMA200 0.6773
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7086
Previous Daily Low 0.7016
Previous Weekly High 0.7346
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7012
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6979
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6942
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7083
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.712
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7154

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

